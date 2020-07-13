Apartment List
228 Apartments for rent in Tarrytown, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tarrytown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
23 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,229
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3 White Street
3 White Street, Tarrytown, NY
Studio
$1,600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A studio apartment with galley kitchen and full bath. Private entrance. All newly renovated and brand new appliances. Its in the heart of the village of Tarrytown and one block from the train. Incredible views of the bridge and river from every room.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Gracemere
8 Gracemere, Tarrytown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4228 sqft
This is a fully furnished seasonal rental, available from July 1, 2020 through Labor Day, 2020. 8 Gracemere is a charming 1914 home that has been lived in by only two families for all of its 106-year history.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Riverview Avenue
8 Riverview Avenue, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1269 sqft
Extremely spacious, oversized 2-bedroom apartment with a large BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A THIRD BEDROOM/OFFICE/DINING ROOM. Every room in this unit is generously sized.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
157 white plains road, #27
157 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom with balcony, Renovated kitchen, Refinished wood floors, tons of closet space, Great light, Heat and hot water included in the rent, Pet friendly, Parking, Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Church Street
31 Church Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedroom first floor unit in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant has usage of front porch with partial river view. Formal dining room, kitchen with door out to shared backyard. Washer and dryer in basement.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
61 S Washington St
61 South Washington Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/20/20 Beautiful River Views From Private Terrace - Property Id: 308846 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Unbelievable river views from your private terrace! Renovated kitchen. Tow great size bedrooms. Hardwood floors through.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
56 Windle Park
56 Windle Park, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Available 07/15/20 Huge 2 bed with beautiful view! Walk to Train! - Property Id: 317019 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 2 Bedroom for rent in beautiful Victorian Style home.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
155 S Broadway
155 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Are you looking for that charming home in Tarrytown walking distance to town and to the train? This is it! Classic English Tudor apartment available in this gorgeous two family home. Ready for immediate occupancy.
Results within 1 mile of Tarrytown

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
49 Main Street
49 Main Street, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Escape the City! Fantastic 2 bedroom in a historic building in the heart of downtown Irvington! 3rd floor unit. Floors are being refinished - pictures and virtual walkthrough will be updated when that happens.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
35 S Broadway
35 South Broadway, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom apartment in well cared for complex. Beautiful hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in complex. Plenty of parking at no extra charge. A nice garden community close to the river on a private cul-de-sac.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
39 Main Street
39 Main St, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
43 Elm Street
43 Elm Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Beautiful Colonial house located near the heart of Sleepy Hollow. This spacious Two bedroom apartment comes with ONE assign parking spot in the rear of the Home. It is near the Metro North so perfect for an easy commute to the City.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
92 North Broadway
92 N Broadway, Irvington, NY
Studio
$2,550
1050 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful stone cottage loft style home for rent.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Mountain Rd
8 Mountain Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Beautifully renovated and spacious apartment available in Irvington, beginning January 27, 2020. The apartment is located in a quiet two-family home, and has been completely re-insulated including the ceilings, floors, and walls.
Results within 5 miles of Tarrytown
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
8 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,355
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1280 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
111 E Hartsdale Avenue
111 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Commuter's Dream. Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Hartsdale. Very close to the train, shops, highways and recreation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tarrytown, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tarrytown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

