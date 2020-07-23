AL
/
NY
/
tarrytown
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Tarrytown, NY with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tarrytown renters looking to get ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
19 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,046
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
907 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Tarrytown

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5401 sqft
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Dows Lane
4 Dows Lane, Irvington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6780 sqft
Dreaming of more space? This impeccably designed colonial set on a private acre will meet ALL your needs!! Double height foyer flows into a cozy living room w/fireplace, 1st floor office, butler's pantry, family room w/fireplace, Chef's kitchen and
Results within 5 miles of Tarrytown
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
4 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,444
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
2 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
980 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1295 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Club Way
20 Club Way, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
1915 sqft
Relocators Wanted! Your opportunity to reside in the Edgemont section of Hartsdale, minutes from the Hartsdale Metro North and a 35min train ride to GCT has arrived.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Clarewood Drive
100 Clarewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
766 sqft
Beautifully renovated apartment with the sought after gated community of Clarewood. Located in Hastings on Hudson. You can have it all with new updates throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
61 Morrow Avenue
61 Morrow Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2500 sqft
This new to market townhome rental in the gated community at Hidden Ridge of Scarsdale offers everything you need! Boasting over 2,500 sq ft of space. This 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
5150 sqft
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
55 Mckinley Avenue
55 McKinley Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
962 sqft
Contemporary loft style apartment in a classically beautiful converted school house building on a quiet tree lined street. Large 1 bedroom & 1 1/2 baths. New Bamboo hardwood floors, high 13 ft.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
300 High Point Drive
300 High Point Drive, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1283 sqft
This Spacious 2Br-1.5 Bath features 2 Terraces-One off the Living room and the other off the Dining Area-New Energy Efficient Windows-2 Walk in Closets and Double Closet-Assigned Parking from the back plus Plenty Parking for 2nd Car or Guest Parking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
50 E Hartsdale Avenue Unit 6A
50 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
883 sqft
Minutes walk to Hartsdale Train Station - Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 6th-floor penthouse condo 875 square feet Features Include: GE Profile stainless steel kitchen appliances Granite kitchen countertops Kitchen cabinets with soft close
Results within 10 miles of Tarrytown
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,859
1166 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
102 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,100
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,653
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,997
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,806
1054 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,721
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,251
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,182
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
129 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,750
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1143 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
33 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,140
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1135 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
City Guide for Tarrytown, NY

Washington Irving's headless horseman isn't the only fellow who lost his head here. During the American Revolution, Major AndrÌ© conspired with Benedict Arnold around here. It didn't work out well for him: he trusted the wrong soldier, based on the style of coat the man was wearing. That guy was a patriot and AndrÌ© was arrested and hanged.

Forbes Magazine once called Tarrytown one of the prettiest towns in the U.S., and they're not wrong about this. It's a village 25 miles north of New York City, but nothing like it. Tarrytown has fewer than 12,000 people, with the average population density less than 4000 per mile. Most residents commute to the city or to some office park in Westchester County. Commuting to an office is easy, with Metro North to get into Manhattan in under 40 minutes on the express, highways for getting around Westchester and the Tappan Zee Bridge right there to get you to Rockland County and upstate New York. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Tarrytown, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tarrytown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Tarrytown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTarrytown 2 Bedroom ApartmentsTarrytown 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsTarrytown 3 Bedroom ApartmentsTarrytown Accessible ApartmentsTarrytown Apartments under $1,700Tarrytown Apartments with BalconiesTarrytown Apartments with GaragesTarrytown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTarrytown Apartments with ParkingTarrytown Apartments with Washer-DryersTarrytown Dog Friendly ApartmentsTarrytown Furnished ApartmentsTarrytown Pet Friendly ApartmentsTarrytown Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJDobbs Ferry, NYWest Haverstraw, NYGreat Neck, NYMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYPomona, NYSouth Nyack, NYPalisades Park, NJPaterson, NJEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYMount Kisco, NYScarsdale, NYSea Cliff, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy