Apartment List
/
NY
/
syracuse
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM

21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Syracuse, NY

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Downtown Syracuse
24 Units Available
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
333 Ashdale Ave
333 Ashdale Avenue, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
333 Ashdale Ave Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath Eastwood Ranch - Recently remodeled with all new kitchen, refurbished hardwood floors and new carpeting, paint and appliances. new furnace and water heater. rear fenced yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westcott
1 Unit Available
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
140 Xavier Circle
140 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Skunk City
1 Unit Available
1406 West Onondaga Street - 1
1406 West Onondaga Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Good condition,2 bedroom apartment, first floor 1406 W Onondaga - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13204 $800 per month Available now 2 beds, 1 full bath 900 sq. ft. Rooms and Interior . Hardwood floors . Living room . Formal dining room Kitchen and Bath .

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
152 Hillsdale Avenue - 1
152 Hillsdale Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Gas and Electric Included, Off Street Parking, Washer and dryer in unit

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Downtown Syracuse
1 Unit Available
123 East Willow Street
123 East Willow Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Newly renovated luxury apartment building located in Downtown Syracuse.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westside
1 Unit Available
1067 West Genesee Street - 1
1067 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
First floor apartment built in the 1900's.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lincoln Hill
1 Unit Available
1658 James Street
1658 James Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom apartment on the second floor. Kitchen is newer with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
411 University Avenue - 1
411 University Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$999
695 sqft
Ultra affordable apartments on the Connective Corridor. -Walk to Syracuse University in 2 minutes -Free on site parking -Furniture option
Results within 5 miles of Syracuse
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
220 Chapel Street
220 Chapel Street, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Modern and brand new townhomes located in Fayetteville-Manlius school district. These homes offer 2 bedrooms-1.5 baths with a spacious layout.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Liverpool
1 Unit Available
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
203 Walnut Street
203 Walnut St, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Modern and new townhomes located in Fayetteville-Manlius school district. These homes offer 2 bedrooms-1.5 baths with a spacious layout. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and shaker style- self closing cabinet doors.
Results within 10 miles of Syracuse
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Camillus
13 Units Available
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1121 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5765 Crabtree Ln
5765 Crabtree Lane, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Available July 1, 2020. Conveniently located near Route 11, Route 31, and 81 for your traveling needs. This home has all new flooring, new kitchen, and fresh paint. I have both units available in this superbly located and great neighborhood duplex.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Manlius
1 Unit Available
142 Washington Street
142 Washington Street, Manlius, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1123 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 full bath first floor unit in FM schools. Large fam room, dining room and kitchen. On site laundry and garage space included. Pets allowed with pet deposit. Available immediately.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5585 St Elmos Drive
5585 Saint Elmos Drive, Brewerton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Brand new two bedroom patio homes located in Brewerton, New York. Come visit this newer community located at Stonebridge Manor which is close to Route 81 and Oneida Lake.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Manlius
1 Unit Available
304 Smith Street
304 Smith Street, Manlius, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2062 sqft
Lovely village of Manlius Townhouse with hardwood floors and natural woodwork. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, the Swan Pond and Library. First floor includes living room, dining room, kitchen and two porches that overlook the large yard.

June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report. Syracuse rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Syracuse rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Syracuse Rent Report. Syracuse rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Syracuse rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Syracuse rent trends were flat over the past month

Syracuse rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Syracuse stand at $663 for a one-bedroom apartment and $838 for a two-bedroom. Syracuse's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Syracuse rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Syracuse, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Syracuse is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Syracuse's median two-bedroom rent of $838 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Syracuse.
    • While rents in Syracuse fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Syracuse than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Syracuse.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Syracuse 1 BedroomsSyracuse 2 BedroomsSyracuse 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSyracuse 3 Bedrooms
    Syracuse Apartments with BalconySyracuse Apartments with GarageSyracuse Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSyracuse Apartments with Parking
    Syracuse Apartments with Washer-DryerSyracuse Dog Friendly ApartmentsSyracuse Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Ithaca, NYBaldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NY
    Oswego, NYRome, NY
    Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NY

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Near Northeast
    Downtown Syracuse

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
    Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
    Upstate Medical University