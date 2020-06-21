431 Tompkins Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 9/1/20. Completely renovated studio/ 1BR, hardwood floors everywhere, newer roof, on-site laundry. Comes with a parking spot. Great location close to everything!



Located Right At the Corner with the Upside-Down light, across from Stone Throwers Park - All apartments have redone hardwoods, new kitchens and bathrooms. Off Street Parking, laundry on site, updates to everything (roof, siding, plumbing- you name it). Truly a fantastic location just a few minutes to everything in the area, shopping, SU, downtown, major highways - its just a great place to live, you will love it.



Tenant pays own utilities. Application and lease required. One month security deposit due at lease signing. Pets allowed with additional fee (number, breed and size restrictions apply)

Great location right at the upside down light on Tompkins Street. Close to downtown, Shopping, Highways, short hop to SU- and with all the fun stuff going on in Tipp Hill. You cannot beat this neighborhood- you will love living here. Each unit has its own laundry machines.