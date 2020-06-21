All apartments in Syracuse
Find more places like 431 Tompkins Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Syracuse, NY
/
431 Tompkins Street - 1
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

431 Tompkins Street - 1

431 Tompkins St · (315) 888-5279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Syracuse
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

431 Tompkins St, Syracuse, NY 13204
Far West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 9/1/20. Completely renovated studio/ 1BR, hardwood floors everywhere, newer roof, on-site laundry. Comes with a parking spot. Great location close to everything!

Located Right At the Corner with the Upside-Down light, across from Stone Throwers Park - All apartments have redone hardwoods, new kitchens and bathrooms. Off Street Parking, laundry on site, updates to everything (roof, siding, plumbing- you name it). Truly a fantastic location just a few minutes to everything in the area, shopping, SU, downtown, major highways - its just a great place to live, you will love it.

Tenant pays own utilities. Application and lease required. One month security deposit due at lease signing. Pets allowed with additional fee (number, breed and size restrictions apply)
Great location right at the upside down light on Tompkins Street. Close to downtown, Shopping, Highways, short hop to SU- and with all the fun stuff going on in Tipp Hill. You cannot beat this neighborhood- you will love living here. Each unit has its own laundry machines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Tompkins Street - 1 have any available units?
431 Tompkins Street - 1 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 Tompkins Street - 1 have?
Some of 431 Tompkins Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Tompkins Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
431 Tompkins Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Tompkins Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 431 Tompkins Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 431 Tompkins Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 431 Tompkins Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 431 Tompkins Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Tompkins Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Tompkins Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 431 Tompkins Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 431 Tompkins Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 431 Tompkins Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Tompkins Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Tompkins Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 431 Tompkins Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz
Syracuse, NY 13202
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St
Syracuse, NY 13203

Similar Pages

Syracuse 1 BedroomsSyracuse 2 Bedrooms
Syracuse Apartments with BalconySyracuse Apartments with Parking
Syracuse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ithaca, NYBaldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NY
Oswego, NYRome, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Near Northeast
Downtown Syracuse

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Upstate Medical University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity