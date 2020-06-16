All apartments in Syracuse
1658 James Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

1658 James Street

1658 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

1658 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13203
Lincoln Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous two bedroom apartment on the second floor. Kitchen is newer with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Washer/dryer hook-up with wash sink in the basement. Private backyard with open porch in the front and rear of the home. This apartment is a MUST SEE!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

