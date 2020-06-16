1658 James Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous two bedroom apartment on the second floor. Kitchen is newer with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Washer/dryer hook-up with wash sink in the basement. Private backyard with open porch in the front and rear of the home. This apartment is a MUST SEE!!!!