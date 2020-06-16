1658 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13203 Lincoln Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Gorgeous two bedroom apartment on the second floor. Kitchen is newer with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Washer/dryer hook-up with wash sink in the basement. Private backyard with open porch in the front and rear of the home. This apartment is a MUST SEE!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
