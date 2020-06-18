Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

155 Xavier Woods Available 06/20/20 Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops with lots of natural light. First-floor bedroom with full bath, upstairs large master bedroom suite, two additional bedrooms, and a full bath. Gas forced air heat & central air. Very quaint & relaxing patio for those nice spring & summer days.

FURNISHED



