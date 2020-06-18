All apartments in Syracuse
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

155 Xavier Woods

155 Xavier Circle · (315) 396-0493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY 13210
Outer Comstock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 155 Xavier Woods · Avail. Jun 20

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
155 Xavier Woods Available 06/20/20 Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops with lots of natural light. First-floor bedroom with full bath, upstairs large master bedroom suite, two additional bedrooms, and a full bath. Gas forced air heat & central air. Very quaint & relaxing patio for those nice spring & summer days.
FURNISHED

(RLNE5692575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Xavier Woods have any available units?
155 Xavier Woods has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Xavier Woods have?
Some of 155 Xavier Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Xavier Woods currently offering any rent specials?
155 Xavier Woods isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Xavier Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Xavier Woods is pet friendly.
Does 155 Xavier Woods offer parking?
Yes, 155 Xavier Woods does offer parking.
Does 155 Xavier Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Xavier Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Xavier Woods have a pool?
No, 155 Xavier Woods does not have a pool.
Does 155 Xavier Woods have accessible units?
No, 155 Xavier Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Xavier Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Xavier Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
