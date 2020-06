Amenities

Beautiful single family home with 4 bedrooms available, each room complete with full/queen bed and dresser. Basic cable and internet included with off street parking and free laundry onsite. Close to campus, and on bus route. Great for students looking to share a house! $400 a room plus utilities. Don't miss the housing rush, Also summer sublet available inquire today for your tour.