Home
/
Syracuse, NY
/
1406 West Onondaga Street - 1
Last updated July 14 2020

1406 West Onondaga Street - 1

1406 West Onondaga Street · (315) 640-0389
Location

1406 West Onondaga Street, Syracuse, NY 13204
Skunk City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Good condition,2 bedroom apartment, first floor
1406 W Onondaga - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13204

$800 per month
Available now
2 beds, 1 full bath
900 sq. ft.

Rooms and Interior
. Hardwood floors
. Living room
. Formal dining room

Kitchen and Bath
. Eat-in kitchen
. Hardwood cabinets
. Refrigerator
. Stove / oven

Utilities and Extras
. Gas furnace
. Parking available

Lease Terms
. Tenant pays gas and electric
. Flexible duration lease
. Water included
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 have any available units?
1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 have?
Some of 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 West Onondaga Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
