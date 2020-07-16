1406 West Onondaga Street - 1

Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Good condition,2 bedroom apartment, first floor

1406 W Onondaga - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13204



$800 per month

Available now

2 beds, 1 full bath

900 sq. ft.



Rooms and Interior

. Hardwood floors

. Living room

. Formal dining room



Kitchen and Bath

. Eat-in kitchen

. Hardwood cabinets

. Refrigerator

. Stove / oven



Utilities and Extras

. Gas furnace

. Parking available



Lease Terms

. Tenant pays gas and electric

. Flexible duration lease

. Water included

Good condition,2 bedroom apartment, first floor

1406 W Onondaga - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13204



$800 per month

Available now

2 beds, 1 full bath

900 sq. ft.



Rooms and Interior

. Hardwood floors

. Living room

. Formal dining room



Kitchen and Bath

. Eat-in kitchen

. Hardwood cabinets

. Refrigerator

. Stove / oven



Utilities and Extras

. Gas furnace

. Parking available



Lease Terms

. Tenant pays gas and electric

. Flexible duration lease

. Water included