4 Copeces Ln

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

This exquisitely unique European-style villa is certainly one of a kind. Set on four hilltop acres with extensive sunset views, this beautifully crafted residence built of stone and stucco exhibits Old World grace throughout. Custom European-style kitchen fully stocked with the best appliances, natural stone, and Brazilian cherry wood floors guide your way throughout the entire home giving a true experience of an Italian villa. There are five bedrooms and 5.5. baths, a regal master suite with a private sitting room with a mahogany-inlaid cathedral ceiling and a luxurious marble bath. The magnificent living room has a hand-carved marble fireplace to warm the large living space that looks out to a wall of glass overlooking the water. The private swimming pool area includes a six ft. stone waterfall and 1,100+/- sq ft stone patio. Among many amenities are an elevator, two-car garage and rooftop terrace to soak up the surrounding environment.