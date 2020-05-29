All apartments in Springs
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

4 Copeces Ln

4 Copeces Lane · (631) 329-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4 Copeces Lane, Springs, NY 11937
Springs

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This exquisitely unique European-style villa is certainly one of a kind. Set on four hilltop acres with extensive sunset views, this beautifully crafted residence built of stone and stucco exhibits Old World grace throughout. Custom European-style kitchen fully stocked with the best appliances, natural stone, and Brazilian cherry wood floors guide your way throughout the entire home giving a true experience of an Italian villa. There are five bedrooms and 5.5. baths, a regal master suite with a private sitting room with a mahogany-inlaid cathedral ceiling and a luxurious marble bath. The magnificent living room has a hand-carved marble fireplace to warm the large living space that looks out to a wall of glass overlooking the water. The private swimming pool area includes a six ft. stone waterfall and 1,100+/- sq ft stone patio. Among many amenities are an elevator, two-car garage and rooftop terrace to soak up the surrounding environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Copeces Ln have any available units?
4 Copeces Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springs, NY.
What amenities does 4 Copeces Ln have?
Some of 4 Copeces Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Copeces Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4 Copeces Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Copeces Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4 Copeces Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springs.
Does 4 Copeces Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4 Copeces Ln does offer parking.
Does 4 Copeces Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Copeces Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Copeces Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4 Copeces Ln has a pool.
Does 4 Copeces Ln have accessible units?
No, 4 Copeces Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Copeces Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Copeces Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Copeces Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Copeces Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
