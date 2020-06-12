/
2 bedroom apartments
9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spencerport, NY
5 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1105 sqft
Located steps from Rose Turner Park, Erie Canal Heritage Trail and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and private entrances. Community offers residents laundry, playground and dog park.
54 Units Available
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1057 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
13 Units Available
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
805 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
5 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
36 Units Available
Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St, Brockport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
914 sqft
Easy access to SUNY Brockport and the RTS Bus, as well as shopping, running trails and more. Newly renovated interiors with dishwasher, garbage disposal and air conditioning. Community features a basketball court and laundry facility.
7 Units Available
Hilton Village II Apartments
460 Village II Dr, Hilton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$940
885 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, newly renovated. Modern kitchens, carpeting, ceiling fans. Enjoy pool, fitness center, on-site laundry, off-street parking, controlled access. Minutes from Rochester near routes 104 and 31, I-390, I-490.
24 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
United Neighbors Together
1 Unit Available
162 Wetmore Park
162 Wetmore Park, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$650
162 Wetmore Park - Property Id: 293903 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floor, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
57 Copley Street
57 Copley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
We have a beautiful 3 bedroom side by side available August 1st! *New Completely Renovated Bathroom!!! *New Flooring *Quietest street you can find! Please email with your contact info and if you can move in July 1st! Yes we accept section 8 No