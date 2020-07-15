Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

42 Apartments for rent in Spackenkill, NY with balconies

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE
47 Kinderhook Drive, Spackenkill, NY
Studio
$995
225 sqft
Studio apartment in Spackenkill School District. New flooring, bright open living space. One off street parking space. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, garbage and electric!! Use of yard. No pets, no smokers.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Milton
65 Woodcrest
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
**NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 MAIN STREET UNIT
19 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
193 WINNIKEE AVE
193 Winnikee Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1128 sqft
Available August 1st. Completely updated 3 br, 1 bath rental in the city of Poughkeepsie. 3rd floor unit. Brand new kitchen and beautiful bathroom. Large walk-in pantry in kitchen! Unit has been completely updated. Driveway parking.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
122 ACADEMY ST
122 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful, landmarked Victorian house located in the heart of the Historic District of Poughkeepsie. Duplex apartment. Small porch off of the Livingroom. Lower level consists of large Livingroom, dining area and kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
147 UNION - APT 1 ST
147 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
66 Vail Rd
66 Vail Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
For Rent or Sale, this newly renovated center-hall colonial is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac. Rocking-chair front porch, private back-yard w new stone patio and a storage shed.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
60 TAYLOR AVE
60 Taylor Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
684 sqft
Fall in love with this bright, comfortable 1st floor apartment. On a cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently located close to Marist College, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie Train Station, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Rt 9.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
155 N CLINTON ST
155 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated two bedroom apartment, offering granite counter top, washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Heat and hot water Included. You will not be disappointed.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
2608 SOUTH AVE.
2608 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
INCLUDED UTILITIES ....Beautiful 2 bedroom with original wide wood floors, walking distance to great restaurants and activities.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
165 OVERLOOK ROAD
165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1862 sqft
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
28 CONKLIN ST
28 Conklin Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
ATTRACTIVE AND UNIQUE 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT COMPRISED OF TWO FLOORS FOR TOWNHOUSE STYLE LIVING. NEW FLOORING & FRESH PAINT. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PRIVATE DECK ACCESS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, 2 BEDROOMS & BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST
147 South Perry Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 2-bedroom located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 HUSKY HILL RD
10 Husky Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
No more showings, deposit accepted. One-of-a-kind Cape Cod exudes character and charm, offering privacy and a fenced in yard.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Myers Corner
96 ARDMORE DR
96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Spackenkill, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spackenkill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

