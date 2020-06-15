All apartments in Spackenkill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:02 AM

51 Kingwood Park

51 Kingwood Park · (914) 406-5267
Location

51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY 12601
Spackenkill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,775

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4978 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. Open concept kitchen offers large custom polished concrete counters, separate Subzero refrigerator, matching freezer, 6-burner range with dual oven and double dishwashers for ease of cooking and entertaining. French doors in the kitchen lead to a new(2019) 800ft deck surrounding an enclosed saltwater swimming pool that can be used for sport, therapy or simply relaxation. Master bathroom offers heated floors, large whirlpool bath, and an extra-large shower with steam system. Home is equipped with multi-zone central HVAC systems, new roof(2019), expanded driveway in addition to 2 car enclosed garage with elevator. This meticulous home sits high in Kingwood Park close to schools, shopping, dining and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Kingwood Park have any available units?
51 Kingwood Park has a unit available for $7,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Kingwood Park have?
Some of 51 Kingwood Park's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Kingwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
51 Kingwood Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Kingwood Park pet-friendly?
No, 51 Kingwood Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spackenkill.
Does 51 Kingwood Park offer parking?
Yes, 51 Kingwood Park does offer parking.
Does 51 Kingwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Kingwood Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Kingwood Park have a pool?
Yes, 51 Kingwood Park has a pool.
Does 51 Kingwood Park have accessible units?
No, 51 Kingwood Park does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Kingwood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Kingwood Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Kingwood Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 51 Kingwood Park has units with air conditioning.
