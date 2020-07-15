/
spackenkill
69 Apartments for rent in Spackenkill, NY📍
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE
47 Kinderhook Drive, Spackenkill, NY
Studio
$995
225 sqft
Studio apartment in Spackenkill School District. New flooring, bright open living space. One off street parking space. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, garbage and electric!! Use of yard. No pets, no smokers.
Results within 1 mile of Spackenkill
1 Unit Available
2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.
1 Unit Available
9 Squires Gate
9 Squires Gate, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1324 sqft
Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage.
Results within 5 miles of Spackenkill
Verified
2 Units Available
College Hill
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.
1 Unit Available
Milton
65 Woodcrest
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
**NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view.
1 Unit Available
19 MAIN STREET UNIT
19 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment.
1 Unit Available
College Hill
109 N Clinton St
109 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Newly Renovated three bedroom second floor unit in heart of downtown Poughkeepsie! Perfectly located near Walkway Over the Hudson, Starbucks shops, and so much more! Master bedroom has two closets.
1 Unit Available
11 Reynolds Way
11 Reynolds Way, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
643 sqft
Cute, clean, private 1 bedroom renovated cottage with nice sized bedroom and living room living room, air conditioning and an eat in kitchen. The landlord will also be leaving a washer and dryer for your use.
1 Unit Available
Arlington
761 MAIN ST
761 Main St, Arlington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
725 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15TH. SHOWINGS START ON JULY 12TH. Being offered is a two-bedroom (Railroad style) unit conveniently located in the Town of Poughkeepsie within the Arlington School District.
1 Unit Available
472 Maple St. - A16
472 Maple St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
598 sqft
Newly constructed 1 bedroom apartment. Layout is included in pictures.
1 Unit Available
558 Main Street
558 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$1,100
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment in newly renovated building. All new appliances, Ductless heating and air conditioning. Close to shops, parks, schools and public transportation. Limited off street parking available for $50 monthly fee.
1 Unit Available
24 S BRIDGE - APT 1 ST
24 South Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on Bridge Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
1 Unit Available
144 SOUTH AVE
144 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Bright sunny and very spacious apt. Walking distance to restaurants, Pharmacy, Medical offices, and Vassar Hospital. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, sewer, water, garbage, snow removal, and cooking gas. Tenant pays for cable.
1 Unit Available
College Hill
193 WINNIKEE AVE
193 Winnikee Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1128 sqft
Available August 1st. Completely updated 3 br, 1 bath rental in the city of Poughkeepsie. 3rd floor unit. Brand new kitchen and beautiful bathroom. Large walk-in pantry in kitchen! Unit has been completely updated. Driveway parking.
1 Unit Available
122 ACADEMY ST
122 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful, landmarked Victorian house located in the heart of the Historic District of Poughkeepsie. Duplex apartment. Small porch off of the Livingroom. Lower level consists of large Livingroom, dining area and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
254 Chapel Hill Road
254 Chapel Hill Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedroom 1 bath apartment ideally located just minutes from the Mid-Hudson Bridge and the quaint town of Highland where you will find numerous businesses, restaurants and night-life. Enjoy walking/biking on the beautiful Hudson Valley Rail Trail.
1 Unit Available
147 UNION - APT 1 ST
147 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Video Tour Available.
1 Unit Available
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF
1 Unit Available
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.
1 Unit Available
66 Vail Rd
66 Vail Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
For Rent or Sale, this newly renovated center-hall colonial is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac. Rocking-chair front porch, private back-yard w new stone patio and a storage shed.
1 Unit Available
Mount Carmel Historic District
45 DELAFIELD ST
45 Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent. This property was recently renovated. Open floor plan main living space. Newer appliances, property is efficient with updated insulation for energy efficiency.
