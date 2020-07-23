Apartment List
90 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Nyack, NY

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in South Nyack offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
53 Brookside Avenue
53 Brookside Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE AND A HALF BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN STUNNING SOUTH NYACK, A FEW SHORT BLOCKS FROM THE HUDSON RIVER IS YOUR NEXT HOME.

1 Unit Available
139 S Broadway
139 South Broadway, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,395
500 sqft
Enjoy the one bedroom and 1 bath, in turn of the century historic mansion with river views from all rooms. Living room features wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors as seen. Beautifully renovated, and in excellent condition.

1 Unit Available
17 Cornelison Avenue
17 Cornelison Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
350 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in sought-after South Nyack. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit has been completely updated to meet all your needs.
Results within 1 mile of South Nyack
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
620 sqft
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 Unit Available
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of South Nyack
$
19 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,046
726 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.

1 Unit Available
35 S Broadway
35 South Broadway, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Spacious one bedroom apartment in well cared for complex. Beautiful hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in complex. Plenty of parking at no extra charge. A nice garden community close to the river on a private cul-de-sac.

1 Unit Available
255 Broadway
255 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
838 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 255 Broadway in Dobbs Ferry. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.

1 Unit Available
414 Benedict Avenue
414 Benedict Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
850 sqft
Completely renovated condo with an over sized private balcony in Halston House done with elegance & style! Sun-filled end unit with den/office has all hardwood floors, large living room and bedroom, and 6 nice sized closets.

1 Unit Available
510 Piermont Avenue
510 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
300 sqft
Comfortable and convenient best describes this apartment in the heart of Piermont. Just steps away from the waterfront promenade, public transportation to NYC and numerous restaurants.

1 Unit Available
42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor
42 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
Spacious duplex for rent in a two-family house in the wonderful Webber Park neighborhood of Sleepy Hollow. Available for 7/1.
Results within 10 miles of South Nyack
12 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
102 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
4 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,444
928 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
3 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,099
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
6 Units Available
Westwood
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
744 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,049
850 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
$
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
737 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
13 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,251
815 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
9 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,182
811 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
129 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,050
764 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
33 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,295
761 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
5 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
655 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in South Nyack, NY

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in South Nyack offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in South Nyack, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

