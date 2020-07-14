All apartments in Shirley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:16 AM

448 Lucerne Avenue

448 Lucerne Avenue · (914) 860-6519
Location

448 Lucerne Avenue, Shirley, NY 11967
Shirley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
harp ranch in desirable location just minutes to the LIE. Built in 1992, this 1,300 square foot home sits on a large, level lot perfect for entertaining. Walk into the living room on the left, dining room on the right, kitchen open up to the dining room, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There's a large side patio off the kitchen. This house sits back off the road so it has a nice front yard as well as the back and a driveway for 4 cars. Owner will consider pets but no more than 2 will be allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Lucerne Avenue have any available units?
448 Lucerne Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 448 Lucerne Avenue have?
Some of 448 Lucerne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Lucerne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
448 Lucerne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Lucerne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 Lucerne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 448 Lucerne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 448 Lucerne Avenue offers parking.
Does 448 Lucerne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 Lucerne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Lucerne Avenue have a pool?
No, 448 Lucerne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 448 Lucerne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 448 Lucerne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Lucerne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 Lucerne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Lucerne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 Lucerne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
