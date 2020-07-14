448 Lucerne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

harp ranch in desirable location just minutes to the LIE. Built in 1992, this 1,300 square foot home sits on a large, level lot perfect for entertaining. Walk into the living room on the left, dining room on the right, kitchen open up to the dining room, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There's a large side patio off the kitchen. This house sits back off the road so it has a nice front yard as well as the back and a driveway for 4 cars. Owner will consider pets but no more than 2 will be allowed.