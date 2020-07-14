448 Lucerne Avenue

Amenities
harp ranch in desirable location just minutes to the LIE. Built in 1992, this 1,300 square foot home sits on a large, level lot perfect for entertaining. Walk into the living room on the left, dining room on the right, kitchen open up to the dining room, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There's a large side patio off the kitchen. This house sits back off the road so it has a nice front yard as well as the back and a driveway for 4 cars. Owner will consider pets but no more than 2 will be allowed.