23 Freds Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool hot tub new construction

Newly Built custom waterfront home with attention to detail. Inground heated gunite pool w/builtin spa,separate heater and automatic pool cover, overlooking West Neck Creek. Oak wood floors throughout. First Fr, butlers pantry, chefs kitchen w/sub zero, Bosch, Wolf appliances. living rm/family room w/fireplace, office/study, grand foyer, master bedroom suite with his/her showers &sinks. all rooms have sliders that open onto Mahogany veranda. upper fl, jr master suite, 3 additional en-suite bedrooms. Most rooms access upper deck. Complete w/builders warranty. Enjoy all that Shelter Is has to offer.