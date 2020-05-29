All apartments in Shelter Island Heights
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

23 Freds Lane

23 Fred's Lane · (631) 549-4400
Location

23 Fred's Lane, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11964
Shelter Island Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
pool
Unit Amenities
Newly Built custom waterfront home with attention to detail. Inground heated gunite pool w/builtin spa,separate heater and automatic pool cover, overlooking West Neck Creek. Oak wood floors throughout. First Fr, butlers pantry, chefs kitchen w/sub zero, Bosch, Wolf appliances. living rm/family room w/fireplace, office/study, grand foyer, master bedroom suite with his/her showers &sinks. all rooms have sliders that open onto Mahogany veranda. upper fl, jr master suite, 3 additional en-suite bedrooms. Most rooms access upper deck. Complete w/builders warranty. Enjoy all that Shelter Is has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

