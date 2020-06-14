12 Apartments for rent in Schenectady, NY with gym
Albany may get the glory of being the capital, and Manhattan may get all the fame but there is one New York city that has history, fame, and a few reasons to toot its own horn.
Schenectady holds its own baton in the race of amazing New York cities. It has been the residence of Kurt Vonnegut (and the basis for many of his books), Union College (totally liberal arts, totally laid back), the birthplace of GE (which gave it the nickname “Electric City”) and it is home to NY’s first historic district (Stockade). Need a bit more convincing? Ever wonder where all the money in NY lies? We know it’s not Wall Street, so where can it be? Schenectady, of course, is the place to claim your NY lottery winnings. Remember the sassy maid from the Brady Bunch? Yeah, she is one of Schenectady’s own. It is also a town where vaudeville was once king (the historic Proctor Theatre still remains) and it’s where Babs filmed The Way We Were. Schenectady may fly under the radar but it’s a star in every sense of the word. Let’s find you a spot to live in the “place beyond the pines.” See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Schenectady renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.