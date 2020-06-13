Apartment List
/
NY
/
sayville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Sayville, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Sayville
1 Unit Available
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Sayville
1 Unit Available
61 Cliff Avenue
61 Cliff Avenue, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY!  This delightful home located in Sayville, NY is now available.
Results within 5 miles of Sayville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Patchogue
9 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,327
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.
Results within 10 miles of Sayville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,865
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,737
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,470
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Centereach
1 Unit Available
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
St. James
1 Unit Available
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Coram
1 Unit Available
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
275 Wilmot Road
275 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
Beautifully Updated Beach House 1/2 Block from Ocean. Ultra Private Deck Featuring Lush Gardens, Hot Tub & Outdoor Gym.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
36 Nassau Street
36 Nassau Street, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex in family neighborhood - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coram
1 Unit Available
5 Wilmont Turn
5 Wilmont Turn, Coram, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large Expanded cape newly renovated on the inside/lots of room/large upper deck with sliders and property. Rental permit is in progress.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Centereach
1 Unit Available
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Selden
1 Unit Available
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
440 Dehnhoff
440 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
Available To Rent For $4,600 Plus Cleaning And Utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
281 Wilmot Road
281 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Available To Rent Weekly For $10,000 to $12,000, depending on the week rented. Newly Renovated With A Fabulous Pool And A Large Deck. Perfect For A Big Family! Located On One Of The Best Blocks In Ocean Beach!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
342 Dehnhoff Walk
342 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available Weekly For Rent For $6,000. Centrally Located. Newly Renovated, Fabulous House For Family Vacations. New Large Screened In Porch For Entertaining. Sleeps 11/12 Comfortable.
City Guide for Sayville, NY

The former home of Marlon Brando, Sayville New York has a little something for everyone.

Sayville is a lovely little town on Long Island, New York.  In 1994, California State University designated Sayville as the “friendliest town in America!” With a population of around 16,853, it's the embarkation point for ferries to the beach getaways in Fire Island. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sayville, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sayville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYIslandia, NYEast Islip, NYFarmingville, NYSelden, NYSmithtown, NYSt. James, NY
Yaphank, NYBellport, NYBay Shore, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYMiller Place, NYShirley, NYWest Islip, NYRocky Point, NYPort Jefferson, NYMastic Beach, NYBabylon, NYWest Babylon, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University