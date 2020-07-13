/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:41 PM
107 Apartments for rent in Rye, NY with pool
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES
82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor
82 Ellsworth Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bdrm 1st Floor Apt., Walk to Train/Town - Property Id: 197863 Beautiful, Incredibly Spacious First Floor Apartment in the desired Town of Harrison.
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,539
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,185
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
1 Landmark Square
1 Landmark Sq, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,875
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live the dream in this beautifully renovated, 1st. floor, 2-level loft-style Condo in the Historic Life Savers Building in the heart of Port Chester.
238 Osborn Road
238 Osborn Road, Harrison, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
3800 sqft
Wonderfully spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home set on an attractive 1 acre in sought after Sterling Ridge.
10 Plymouth Road
10 Plymouth Road, Harrison, NY
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
7500 sqft
FOR RENT 15k A WEEK OR FOR 3 WEEKS AT 45K. (AUGUST 1-22.
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.
7 Ironwood Lane
7 Ironwood Lane, Harrison, NY
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
3007 sqft
Elegantly appointed for entertaining which has been carefully remodeled to preserve its vintage style. Huge flagstone patio. Heated inground pool with large pool house. Tennis court has been completely redone to enhance your outdoor enjoyment .
539 Bleeker Avenue
539 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3149 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom rental w/inground pool in Mamaroneck's prestigious Orienta features modern amenities in a timeless home.
Chickahominy
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, a Laundry Rm, 2 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,081
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,794
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,348
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,650
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,160
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,995
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,170
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,400
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
