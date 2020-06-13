12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY

Apartment List
8 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
5 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,055
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
23 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,195
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1451 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
29 Units Available
Henrietta Highlands Apartments
41 High Manor Dr, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Close to downtown Rochester. Modern apartments in a country-like setting with ample open green space and easy access to walking trails. Kitchens with electric ranges, dishwashers, oak cabinets and pantries.
8 Units Available
Imperial North Apartments
4672 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include garbage disposal, central air conditioning and dining room. Community features sun deck, swing set, tennis court and pool. Close to downtown Rochester and restaurants such as Famous Dave's or Benucci's.
Charlotte
3 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
$
38 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
53 Units Available
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,270
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1276 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
15 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,230
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
12 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rochester rents increased slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $976 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $976 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Rochester.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

