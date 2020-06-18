992 Garson Avenue

Amenities

North Winton Village - Fully remodeled, former Airbnb so all existing furniture is negotiable for sale to new tenant. Single story unit - high efficiency furnace, and central air conditioning. New Bace Build renovation + interior design by Hey, Porter Studio. Full renovation with all new kitchen, bath, floors, walls, windows, tile, art & furnishings. Ground floor open concept conveniently located in the North Winton Village. Walk to bars, restaurants, and enjoy access to our rapidly expanding downtown - perfect for work or a weekend getaway. Urban minimalist design w/ nordic influence, drenched in natural light, enclosed sitting area, private office - a chic 3 room suite.