Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:25 PM

992 Garson Avenue

992 Garson Avenue · (585) 305-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

992 Garson Avenue, Rochester, NY 14609
Culver-Winton-Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2574 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
North Winton Village - Fully remodeled, former Airbnb so all existing furniture is negotiable for sale to new tenant. Single story unit - high efficiency furnace, and central air conditioning. New Bace Build renovation + interior design by Hey, Porter Studio. Full renovation with all new kitchen, bath, floors, walls, windows, tile, art & furnishings. Ground floor open concept conveniently located in the North Winton Village. Walk to bars, restaurants, and enjoy access to our rapidly expanding downtown - perfect for work or a weekend getaway. Urban minimalist design w/ nordic influence, drenched in natural light, enclosed sitting area, private office - a chic 3 room suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 992 Garson Avenue have any available units?
992 Garson Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 992 Garson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
992 Garson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 992 Garson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 992 Garson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 992 Garson Avenue offer parking?
No, 992 Garson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 992 Garson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 992 Garson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 992 Garson Avenue have a pool?
No, 992 Garson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 992 Garson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 992 Garson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 992 Garson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 992 Garson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 992 Garson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 992 Garson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
