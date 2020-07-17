All apartments in Rochester
85 Kron St.

85 Kron Street · (585) 568-7275
Location

85 Kron Street, Rochester, NY 14619
19th Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 85 Kron St. · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - ******************************
Take Our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.com/11a4b306-6a21-45ae-8673-a12b34597147
******************************

Excellent 19th Ward home with ample off-street parking as well as a garage for your convenience. This house is within walking/biking distance to U of R's campus/Strong Hospital. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping and restaurants, just blocks from 390 and only 2 miles to University of Rochester/ College Town area. Tons for you to do and a convenient spot for students and residents alike.

Rental includes lawn maintenance, refuse and recycling removal as well as a washer and dryer in basement for your convenience.

Another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in this fantastic house in this 19th Ward neighborhood, with benefits that include 24-hour, 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.

G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275

Monthly Rent starting at $1,500. Please call for details.
---------------------------------------------------------------
**NO Smoking**
**NO Pets**
**Co-signer/Guarantor Permitted**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Kron St. have any available units?
85 Kron St. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 85 Kron St. currently offering any rent specials?
85 Kron St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Kron St. pet-friendly?
No, 85 Kron St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 85 Kron St. offer parking?
Yes, 85 Kron St. offers parking.
Does 85 Kron St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Kron St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Kron St. have a pool?
No, 85 Kron St. does not have a pool.
Does 85 Kron St. have accessible units?
No, 85 Kron St. does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Kron St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Kron St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Kron St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Kron St. does not have units with air conditioning.
