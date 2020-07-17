85 Kron St.

Amenities

4-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - ******************************

Take Our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.com/11a4b306-6a21-45ae-8673-a12b34597147

******************************



Excellent 19th Ward home with ample off-street parking as well as a garage for your convenience. This house is within walking/biking distance to U of R's campus/Strong Hospital. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping and restaurants, just blocks from 390 and only 2 miles to University of Rochester/ College Town area. Tons for you to do and a convenient spot for students and residents alike.



Rental includes lawn maintenance, refuse and recycling removal as well as a washer and dryer in basement for your convenience.



Another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in this fantastic house in this 19th Ward neighborhood, with benefits that include 24-hour, 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.



G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275



Monthly Rent starting at $1,500. Please call for details.

---------------------------------------------------------------

**NO Smoking**

**NO Pets**

**Co-signer/Guarantor Permitted**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



No Pets Allowed



