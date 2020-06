Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful apartment is one of the Ellis East buildings



Top, 3rd floor 1BR with slope and flat ceilings

Large walk in closet +

Study area with window :-)



Hardwood floors throughout !

INCLUDES Heat, Hot Water, off street Parking

One of the Ellis East buildings . . large windows, natural light, and historic charm. Located on East Avenue and within walking distance of shops on Park Ave and downtown Rochester. Easy access to the highway !



no pets . . no smoking