Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rent this awesome home now! Located within walking distance to the U of R and Strong Memorial Hospital. This lovely home is on a quiet dead end street. Charm character and ambience of the natural wood moldings… Leaded glass pocket doors, hardwood floors… And, an updated kitchen with original walk- in pantry. Second floor offers a sleeping porch looking out to the backyard. Enjoy sitting out on the front porch! Garage and off street parking ..Conveniently located.