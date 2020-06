Amenities

Awesome 2 bedroom first floor apartment, nice hardwoods through out except the carpeted bedrooms. Open concept kitchen with dishwasher, exposed brick and gas stove plus an eat-in area, extra space for office or studio. Greatocation between Park Ave and Monroe Ave! All pets considered with an extra fee. Renters insurance is a must and tenant pays all utilities