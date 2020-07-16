5 Athens Street

Amenities

Newly renovated, Single family- large 3 bedroom with one bedroom and full bath on the first floor, huge master suite with its own loft on the 2nd floor as well as his and her closets and another full bathroom on the second floor. Plenty of storage space. Partially fenced back yard. Washer & dryer hookups. Must see!



Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.



***NOTE*** The first step is to please apply online at www.cfpropertyventures.com for a showing. If we do not receive an application, we will not show the unit. This is for the safety of all involved. If you call, you will be directed to the website to fill out an application.



To view this unit:

1) Apply online by going to www.cfpropertyventures.com

2) A manager will contact you after reviewing your application to schedule a showing of the unit

3) Government-issued proof of identification

4) Pay stubs or proof of other income

