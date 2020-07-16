All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM

5 Athens Street

5 Athens Street · No Longer Available
Location

5 Athens Street, Rochester, NY 14621
Group 14621

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated, Single family- large 3 bedroom with one bedroom and full bath on the first floor, huge master suite with its own loft on the 2nd floor as well as his and her closets and another full bathroom on the second floor. Plenty of storage space. Partially fenced back yard. Washer & dryer hookups. Must see!

Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.

***NOTE*** The first step is to please apply online at www.cfpropertyventures.com for a showing. If we do not receive an application, we will not show the unit. This is for the safety of all involved. If you call, you will be directed to the website to fill out an application.

To view this unit:
1) Apply online by going to www.cfpropertyventures.com
2) A manager will contact you after reviewing your application to schedule a showing of the unit
3) Government-issued proof of identification
4) Pay stubs or proof of other income
Single family- large 3 bedroom with one bedroom and full bath on the first floor, huge master bedroom on the 2nd floor as well as his and her closets and another full bathroom on the second floor, Newly renovated. Plenty of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Athens Street have any available units?
5 Athens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Athens Street have?
Some of 5 Athens Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Athens Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Athens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Athens Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Athens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 5 Athens Street offer parking?
Yes, 5 Athens Street offers parking.
Does 5 Athens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Athens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Athens Street have a pool?
No, 5 Athens Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Athens Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Athens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Athens Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Athens Street does not have units with dishwashers.
