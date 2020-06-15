Amenities

455 Averill Avenue Available 05/01/20 455 Averill Ave | 3 BD/1 BA | Loft | Great Location - This three bedroom town-home features beautful hardwood floors and some carpet. A spacious kitchen and a bedroom loft! Is close by entertainment & food including Rochester Beer Park, Pat's Coffee Mug, Napa Wood Fired Pizzeria, Boulder Coffee Co. Cafe & Lounge, and much more!



Application Criteria:



>Income must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rent of the apartment

>Credit score must be at least 600

>Working phone number and active email address.



Pet Policy:



Cats & Dogs Accepted



*We have a non-negotiable restriction on mixed and full breed Pit Bulls. We require a $100 Non-Refundable Pet Fee to be paid at time of Security Deposit. Pet rental is $30/pet/month.



