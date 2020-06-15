All apartments in Rochester
455 Averill Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:54 PM

455 Averill Avenue

455 Averill Avenue · (585) 256-7368 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

455 Averill Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 455 Averill Avenue · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
455 Averill Avenue Available 05/01/20 455 Averill Ave | 3 BD/1 BA | Loft | Great Location - This three bedroom town-home features beautful hardwood floors and some carpet. A spacious kitchen and a bedroom loft! Is close by entertainment & food including Rochester Beer Park, Pat's Coffee Mug, Napa Wood Fired Pizzeria, Boulder Coffee Co. Cafe & Lounge, and much more!

Application Criteria:

>Income must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rent of the apartment
>Credit score must be at least 600
>Working phone number and active email address.

Pet Policy:

Cats & Dogs Accepted

*We have a non-negotiable restriction on mixed and full breed Pit Bulls. We require a $100 Non-Refundable Pet Fee to be paid at time of Security Deposit. Pet rental is $30/pet/month.

(RLNE3916582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Averill Avenue have any available units?
455 Averill Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 Averill Avenue have?
Some of 455 Averill Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Averill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
455 Averill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Averill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 Averill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 455 Averill Avenue offer parking?
No, 455 Averill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 455 Averill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Averill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Averill Avenue have a pool?
No, 455 Averill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 455 Averill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 455 Averill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Averill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 Averill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
