455 Averill Avenue Available 05/01/20 455 Averill Ave | 3 BD/1 BA | Loft | Great Location - This three bedroom town-home features beautful hardwood floors and some carpet. A spacious kitchen and a bedroom loft! Is close by entertainment & food including Rochester Beer Park, Pat's Coffee Mug, Napa Wood Fired Pizzeria, Boulder Coffee Co. Cafe & Lounge, and much more!
Application Criteria:
>Income must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rent of the apartment
>Credit score must be at least 600
>Working phone number and active email address.
Pet Policy:
Cats & Dogs Accepted
*We have a non-negotiable restriction on mixed and full breed Pit Bulls. We require a $100 Non-Refundable Pet Fee to be paid at time of Security Deposit. Pet rental is $30/pet/month.
(RLNE3916582)