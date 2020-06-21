Amenities

376 Magee Ave. Available 07/01/20 Three Bedrooom Single Family Home - Check out this three bedroom, one bathroom single family home today! This unit is located off Dewey Ave near Salvatore's Pizza and Aquinas High School. This home has lots to offer, from the spacious rooms and beautiful hardwood floors, to the convenience in location!

Tenant supplies appliances and pays utilities (gas and electric.) Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Pets accepted with $100 non-refundable pet fee and proof of renters insurance.

Available for a move in of 7/1 *date subject to change*



Requirements:

All tenants subjected to a background check, including but not limited to landlord references, criminal history check, employment verification, personal reference calls, etc. Income requirement is a MINIMUM of 2x rent amount. DSS & Section 8 also accepted with proof of assistance. ONE YEAR lease initially required. Renters insurance encouraged. Security deposit due upon approval, first months rent due before move ins.



To schedule a showing please email: rebecca@lighthouserochester.com

To apply please visit: lighthouserochester.com *please allow 7-10 business days for a decision to be made*



We highly suggest you view the unit in person before applying, as screening fees and security deposits are NON-REFUNDABLE.



Lighthouse Management is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage Firm



