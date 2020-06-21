All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 376 Magee Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, NY
/
376 Magee Ave.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

376 Magee Ave.

376 Magee Avenue · (585) 544-5649 ext. 208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

376 Magee Avenue, Rochester, NY 14613
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 376 Magee Ave. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
376 Magee Ave. Available 07/01/20 Three Bedrooom Single Family Home - Check out this three bedroom, one bathroom single family home today! This unit is located off Dewey Ave near Salvatore's Pizza and Aquinas High School. This home has lots to offer, from the spacious rooms and beautiful hardwood floors, to the convenience in location!
Tenant supplies appliances and pays utilities (gas and electric.) Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Pets accepted with $100 non-refundable pet fee and proof of renters insurance.
Available for a move in of 7/1 *date subject to change*

Requirements:
All tenants subjected to a background check, including but not limited to landlord references, criminal history check, employment verification, personal reference calls, etc. Income requirement is a MINIMUM of 2x rent amount. DSS & Section 8 also accepted with proof of assistance. ONE YEAR lease initially required. Renters insurance encouraged. Security deposit due upon approval, first months rent due before move ins.

To schedule a showing please email: rebecca@lighthouserochester.com
To apply please visit: lighthouserochester.com *please allow 7-10 business days for a decision to be made*

We highly suggest you view the unit in person before applying, as screening fees and security deposits are NON-REFUNDABLE.

Lighthouse Management is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage Firm

(RLNE5840306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Magee Ave. have any available units?
376 Magee Ave. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 376 Magee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
376 Magee Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Magee Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 Magee Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 376 Magee Ave. offer parking?
No, 376 Magee Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 376 Magee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Magee Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Magee Ave. have a pool?
No, 376 Magee Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 376 Magee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 376 Magee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Magee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Magee Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 Magee Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 Magee Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 376 Magee Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586
933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with ParkingRochester Dog Friendly Apartments
Rochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
Monroe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity