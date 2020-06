Amenities

Beautiful single family row house available for rent . Hardwood floors throughout the fireplaced living room, formal dining room and all 3 bedrooms. Completely remodeled kitchen and bath. 3rd floor ideal for office or storage. Full basement with laundry. Off street parking. Rent: $1350/month plus utilities. In-person showing is not available until further notice, virtual tour is available upon request.