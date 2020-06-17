24 Girton Place - Up

Amenities

pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Walking distance to: Red Fern, Half Pint, Magnolias, & ROAM Cafe.

Appliances included: Refrigerator & Stove

Parking: Street

# of Bedrooms: 3

# of Bathrooms: 1

Owner pays for: Refuse, Water

Tenant pays for: Gas, Electric

Pets allowed: Negotiable

Snow Removal Included: No

Lawn Service Included: No

Lease Term: One Year +



Qualifications:

Must earn over 3 times rent in monthly income (or co-signer)

Credit and background check

Previous landlord references



PLEASE TEXT OUR PHONE NUMBER AND OUR LEASING AGENT WILL CALL YOU BACK WITHIN 24 HOURS