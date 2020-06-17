All apartments in Rochester
24 Girton Place - Up
24 Girton Place - Up

24 Girton Place · (585) 484-7963
Location

24 Girton Place, Rochester, NY 14607
East Avenue

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1108 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Walking distance to: Red Fern, Half Pint, Magnolias, & ROAM Cafe.
Appliances included: Refrigerator & Stove
Parking: Street
# of Bedrooms: 3
# of Bathrooms: 1
Owner pays for: Refuse, Water
Tenant pays for: Gas, Electric
Pets allowed: Negotiable
Snow Removal Included: No
Lawn Service Included: No
Lease Term: One Year +

Qualifications:
Must earn over 3 times rent in monthly income (or co-signer)
Credit and background check
Previous landlord references

PLEASE TEXT OUR PHONE NUMBER AND OUR LEASING AGENT WILL CALL YOU BACK WITHIN 24 HOURS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Girton Place - Up have any available units?
24 Girton Place - Up has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Girton Place - Up have?
Some of 24 Girton Place - Up's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Girton Place - Up currently offering any rent specials?
24 Girton Place - Up isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Girton Place - Up pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Girton Place - Up is pet friendly.
Does 24 Girton Place - Up offer parking?
Yes, 24 Girton Place - Up does offer parking.
Does 24 Girton Place - Up have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Girton Place - Up does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Girton Place - Up have a pool?
No, 24 Girton Place - Up does not have a pool.
Does 24 Girton Place - Up have accessible units?
No, 24 Girton Place - Up does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Girton Place - Up have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Girton Place - Up does not have units with dishwashers.
