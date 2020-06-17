24 Girton Place - Up

Amenities
Walking distance to: Red Fern, Half Pint, Magnolias, & ROAM Cafe.
Appliances included: Refrigerator & Stove
Parking: Street
# of Bedrooms: 3
# of Bathrooms: 1
Owner pays for: Refuse, Water
Tenant pays for: Gas, Electric
Pets allowed: Negotiable
Snow Removal Included: No
Lawn Service Included: No
Lease Term: One Year +
Qualifications:
Must earn over 3 times rent in monthly income (or co-signer)
Credit and background check
Previous landlord references
