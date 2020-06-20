All apartments in Rochester
191-193 Winchester St 193
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

191-193 Winchester St 193

191-193 Winchester Street · (585) 210-8345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

191-193 Winchester Street, Rochester, NY 14615
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 193 · Avail. Jul 6

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
playground
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Unit 193 Available 07/06/20 Cozy 2bdrm/1bath apartment with balcony - Property Id: 292096

This apartment is the upper unit of a duplex with a relaxing walk out balcony. Fresh paint, and newer windows.
This apartment has two full bedrooms, and a smaller room with many windows, Ideal for office/playroom etc..

**Please do NOT approach home out of respect for current residents. Showings by appointment only**

-Water and trash included
-Washer and dryer hookups in a private basement laundry room with storage.
-Utilities (gas & electric) are separate (you can call RG&E for the estimate)
-NO Pets

Bus stop, restaurants, parks/playgrounds, and plaza all within a 10 minute walk. Minutes from Rt. 104 and I390. Beautiful, historic area in high demand!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292096
Property Id 292096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

