191-193 Winchester St 193

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony playground some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Unit 193 Available 07/06/20 Cozy 2bdrm/1bath apartment with balcony - Property Id: 292096



This apartment is the upper unit of a duplex with a relaxing walk out balcony. Fresh paint, and newer windows.

This apartment has two full bedrooms, and a smaller room with many windows, Ideal for office/playroom etc..



**Please do NOT approach home out of respect for current residents. Showings by appointment only**



-Water and trash included

-Washer and dryer hookups in a private basement laundry room with storage.

-Utilities (gas & electric) are separate (you can call RG&E for the estimate)

-NO Pets



Bus stop, restaurants, parks/playgrounds, and plaza all within a 10 minute walk. Minutes from Rt. 104 and I390. Beautiful, historic area in high demand!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292096

Property Id 292096



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5825044)