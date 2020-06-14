All apartments in Rochester
1822 Clifford Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:29 AM

1822 Clifford Ave

1822 Clifford Avenue · (585) 426-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1822 Clifford Avenue, Rochester, NY 14609
Northland-Lyceum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
lobby
Spacious 3 bedroom single family home in a family friendly neighborhood on the South East side, near North Goodman St. Full basement. Sparkling clean. fresh paint. Hardwood floors. Enclosed front porch and a driveway!!

Move in ready 7/1/2020. All sources of income accepted.

Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, we are currently not showing in person. You can view the pictures in the posting and there will be a video picture link, which can be emailed or texted. Also, rental applications can be emailed for you to print out or picked up in our Lobby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Clifford Ave have any available units?
1822 Clifford Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 1822 Clifford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Clifford Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Clifford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1822 Clifford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1822 Clifford Ave offer parking?
No, 1822 Clifford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1822 Clifford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Clifford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Clifford Ave have a pool?
No, 1822 Clifford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Clifford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1822 Clifford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Clifford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Clifford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Clifford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 Clifford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
