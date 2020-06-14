1822 Clifford Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors lobby

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities lobby

Spacious 3 bedroom single family home in a family friendly neighborhood on the South East side, near North Goodman St. Full basement. Sparkling clean. fresh paint. Hardwood floors. Enclosed front porch and a driveway!!



Move in ready 7/1/2020. All sources of income accepted.



Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, we are currently not showing in person. You can view the pictures in the posting and there will be a video picture link, which can be emailed or texted. Also, rental applications can be emailed for you to print out or picked up in our Lobby.