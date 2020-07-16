180 North Goodman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Super nice craftsman style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully detailed woodwork, pocket doors, built-ins, leaded and stained glass windows. Upper and lower porches. 2 car garage. Heat, hot water and laundry included in rent. Tenant pays electric only. Lawn care in summer and driveway plowing in winter are included. 1 year lease required. Application, references and credit check required. Fantastic Neighborhood of the Arts location. Walk to restaurants, Village Gate, museums, coffee shops, pubs, etc. No dogs.