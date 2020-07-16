All apartments in Rochester
180 North Goodman Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:11 PM

180 North Goodman Street

180 North Goodman Street · (585) 218-6803
Location

180 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14607
NOTA

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Super nice craftsman style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully detailed woodwork, pocket doors, built-ins, leaded and stained glass windows. Upper and lower porches. 2 car garage. Heat, hot water and laundry included in rent. Tenant pays electric only. Lawn care in summer and driveway plowing in winter are included. 1 year lease required. Application, references and credit check required. Fantastic Neighborhood of the Arts location. Walk to restaurants, Village Gate, museums, coffee shops, pubs, etc. No dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 North Goodman Street have any available units?
180 North Goodman Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 North Goodman Street have?
Some of 180 North Goodman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 North Goodman Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 North Goodman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 North Goodman Street pet-friendly?
No, 180 North Goodman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 180 North Goodman Street offer parking?
Yes, 180 North Goodman Street offers parking.
Does 180 North Goodman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 North Goodman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 North Goodman Street have a pool?
No, 180 North Goodman Street does not have a pool.
Does 180 North Goodman Street have accessible units?
No, 180 North Goodman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 North Goodman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 North Goodman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
