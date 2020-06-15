Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

1685 South Ave Available 06/22/20 Single-Family Home Rental in the College Town, UofR, Strong Neighborhoods - Talk about convenient and central to everything!



This is a 3-bedroom, single-family house that is available June 1st. The location couldn't be more convenient: it's right around the corner from Strong Hospital, the University of Rochester, and the new College Town complex. There is a mix of hardwood floors and carpet throughout, and the house will be freshly painted prior to move in. There is a partially finished basement with carpet to hangout or use as a quiet study area / office. With a good-sized driveway plus the garage, there is enough off-street parking for 3 cars.



Don't miss this one, it won't last long!



G & M Properties | (585) 568-7275



**No Smoking**

**No Pets**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



No Pets Allowed



