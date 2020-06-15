All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1685 South Ave

1685 South Avenue · (585) 568-7275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1685 South Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620
Strong

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1685 South Ave · Avail. Jun 22

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
1685 South Ave Available 06/22/20 Single-Family Home Rental in the College Town, UofR, Strong Neighborhoods - Talk about convenient and central to everything!

This is a 3-bedroom, single-family house that is available June 1st. The location couldn't be more convenient: it's right around the corner from Strong Hospital, the University of Rochester, and the new College Town complex. There is a mix of hardwood floors and carpet throughout, and the house will be freshly painted prior to move in. There is a partially finished basement with carpet to hangout or use as a quiet study area / office. With a good-sized driveway plus the garage, there is enough off-street parking for 3 cars.

Don't miss this one, it won't last long!

G & M Properties | (585) 568-7275

**No Smoking**
**No Pets**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2303852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 South Ave have any available units?
1685 South Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1685 South Ave have?
Some of 1685 South Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 South Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1685 South Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 South Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1685 South Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1685 South Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1685 South Ave does offer parking.
Does 1685 South Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 South Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 South Ave have a pool?
No, 1685 South Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1685 South Ave have accessible units?
No, 1685 South Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 South Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1685 South Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
