Rochester, NY
1567 Dewey Ave 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1567 Dewey Ave 1

1567 Dewey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1567 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, NY 14615
Maplewood

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1567 Dewey Avenue - Property Id: 291960

This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful tile floors in all common areas, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more. Our goal is to make sure your next place is a home, not just a house. Please contact (585) 201-8136 to set up a showing, or e-mail me here. When looking for your new home, remember "it's all about ME."
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291960
Property Id 291960

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

