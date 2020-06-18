All apartments in Rochester
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:14 PM

138 Wisconsin Street

138 Wisconsin Street · (585) 568-7275
Location

138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY 14609
Culver-Winton-Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 138 Wisconsin Street · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village. Close to Park Ave and Winton area, convenient to Wegmans, 590 and 490. This thing has been completely renovated from top-to-bottom! There's new paint, new carpet and new flooring throughout. There's a butler pantry right off the newly renovated kitchen for additional storage. Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms, and a possible 3rd bedroom or den downstairs.

Enjoy the enclosed 3-season front porch, in addition to an over-sized detached 2 car garage and partially fenced backyard. The basement is large and dry for even more storage space, and includes a washer and dryer for your convenience.

The North Winton Village neighborhood is where you want to be, and this house is in the perfect location. Definitely a must see!

Another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour, 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.

Call TODAY to schedule a walk-through - this one is sure to go fast!

G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275

Monthly Rent starting at $1,495. Please call for details.
-------------------------------------------------

**NO Smoking**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**
**Additional Monthly Pet Fee required for Pets with approved pet screening**

-------------------------------------------------

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4679046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Wisconsin Street have any available units?
138 Wisconsin Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 Wisconsin Street have?
Some of 138 Wisconsin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Wisconsin Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 Wisconsin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Wisconsin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Wisconsin Street is pet friendly.
Does 138 Wisconsin Street offer parking?
Yes, 138 Wisconsin Street does offer parking.
Does 138 Wisconsin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Wisconsin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Wisconsin Street have a pool?
No, 138 Wisconsin Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 Wisconsin Street have accessible units?
No, 138 Wisconsin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Wisconsin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Wisconsin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
