138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village. Close to Park Ave and Winton area, convenient to Wegmans, 590 and 490. This thing has been completely renovated from top-to-bottom! There's new paint, new carpet and new flooring throughout. There's a butler pantry right off the newly renovated kitchen for additional storage. Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms, and a possible 3rd bedroom or den downstairs.
Enjoy the enclosed 3-season front porch, in addition to an over-sized detached 2 car garage and partially fenced backyard. The basement is large and dry for even more storage space, and includes a washer and dryer for your convenience.
The North Winton Village neighborhood is where you want to be, and this house is in the perfect location. Definitely a must see!
Another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour, 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.
Call TODAY to schedule a walk-through - this one is sure to go fast!
G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275
Monthly Rent starting at $1,495. Please call for details.
**NO Smoking**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**
**Additional Monthly Pet Fee required for Pets with approved pet screening**
No Cats Allowed
