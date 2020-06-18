Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village. Close to Park Ave and Winton area, convenient to Wegmans, 590 and 490. This thing has been completely renovated from top-to-bottom! There's new paint, new carpet and new flooring throughout. There's a butler pantry right off the newly renovated kitchen for additional storage. Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms, and a possible 3rd bedroom or den downstairs.



Enjoy the enclosed 3-season front porch, in addition to an over-sized detached 2 car garage and partially fenced backyard. The basement is large and dry for even more storage space, and includes a washer and dryer for your convenience.



The North Winton Village neighborhood is where you want to be, and this house is in the perfect location. Definitely a must see!



Another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour, 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.



Call TODAY to schedule a walk-through - this one is sure to go fast!



G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275



Monthly Rent starting at $1,495. Please call for details.

-------------------------------------------------



**NO Smoking**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

**Additional Monthly Pet Fee required for Pets with approved pet screening**



-------------------------------------------------



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4679046)