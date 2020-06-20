1200 East Avenue

Amenities

Executive Rental Available June 1st in the Sought-After East Avenue Neighborhood! Steps to all that Historic East Avenue & Park Avenue Areas Have to Offer. This Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Apartment is Located on the First Floor of a Stately Brick Colonial 4-Family Home. Character Galore! Beautiful Moldings, French Doors, Built-Ins, Parquet Flooring & Hardwoods. Rooms Include Sprawling Living Room, Master Bedroom Suite w/ Updated Bath, Built-In Dresser and Extra Room for Office or Walk-In Closet. 2nd Bedroom has Full Bath with Tub Shower. Easy to Maintain Kitchen w/ Gas Range, Microwave & Refrigerator. Enjoy approx. 1,000 SqFt of Living Space PLUS Private Patio, Perfect for Grilling, Entertaining or Relaxing by the Gardens. BONUS - Private Entrance! Coin-Op Laundry in Basement with Access to Storage. Off-Street Parking PLUS 1 Car Garage. Rent Includes Heat, Hot Water, Refuse, Recycling, Lawn Care, Snow Plowing of Driveway. Tenant Pays Electric, Cable, Internet. Make This Your Own Today!