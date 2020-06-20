All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 1200 East Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, NY
/
1200 East Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:19 AM

1200 East Avenue

1200 East Avenue · (585) 362-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
East Avenue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1200 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607
East Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Executive Rental Available June 1st in the Sought-After East Avenue Neighborhood! Steps to all that Historic East Avenue & Park Avenue Areas Have to Offer. This Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Apartment is Located on the First Floor of a Stately Brick Colonial 4-Family Home. Character Galore! Beautiful Moldings, French Doors, Built-Ins, Parquet Flooring & Hardwoods. Rooms Include Sprawling Living Room, Master Bedroom Suite w/ Updated Bath, Built-In Dresser and Extra Room for Office or Walk-In Closet. 2nd Bedroom has Full Bath with Tub Shower. Easy to Maintain Kitchen w/ Gas Range, Microwave & Refrigerator. Enjoy approx. 1,000 SqFt of Living Space PLUS Private Patio, Perfect for Grilling, Entertaining or Relaxing by the Gardens. BONUS - Private Entrance! Coin-Op Laundry in Basement with Access to Storage. Off-Street Parking PLUS 1 Car Garage. Rent Includes Heat, Hot Water, Refuse, Recycling, Lawn Care, Snow Plowing of Driveway. Tenant Pays Electric, Cable, Internet. Make This Your Own Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 East Avenue have any available units?
1200 East Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 East Avenue have?
Some of 1200 East Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 East Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1200 East Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1200 East Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1200 East Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1200 East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 East Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 East Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1200 East Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct
Rochester, NY 14612
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623
933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with ParkingRochester Dog Friendly Apartments
Rochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
Monroe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity