Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Rensselaer, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rensselaer apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
24 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Elm Court
8 Elm Court, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
625 sqft
Looking to sublet my apartment in Capitol View for the remainder of my lease term (5 months). Capitol View is a great apartment community in the Albany area, located close to local companies (Regeneron) and major highways.
Results within 1 mile of Rensselaer

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Hollow
91 Columbia Street - 3F
91 Columbia St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$625
695 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/1aea0540fb schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/1aea0540fb This one bedroom is located on the top floor of a four story building, in the downtown business district.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
100 Orchard St
100 Orchard Street, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
$1,300 - Large 2 Bed with HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED apartment is in a quiet, safe suburban setting just 3 Miles from downtown Albany. Large closets, heat and hot water included! Enjoy your personal balcony overlooking the courtyard.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
31 PLAZA AV
31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albany
50 S Pearl St 201
50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 Prime Location Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY! - Property Id: 136927 Beautiful and updated apartments with prime location in Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY and other move in specials being offered! Reach out today to
Results within 5 miles of Rensselaer
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Greenbush Terrace
95 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
885 sqft
Set in an East Greenbush enclave, these apartment homes are designed for those 55 and older. The one- to two-bedroom floor plans feature spacious living areas, modern amenities and energy-efficient appliances. Some units include dens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
160 Myrtle Ave 25
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1BR Loft Style Apartment at Myrtle Ave #25 - Property Id: 308135 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Troy
573 First St
573 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3BR Luxury Apartments in Troy - Property Id: 259654 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! 3 bedroom and 1 bath, full kitchen with eating area and laundry hookups.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
Downtown Troy
The River Street Lofts
172 River Street, Troy, NY
Studio
$1,095
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
900 sqft
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
180 Western Ave
180 Western Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Albany. Walking distance to Washington Park and Lark Street. Walking distance to Albany Med, and close to government buildings, University of Albany, or College of St. Rose.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Troy
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 REDUCED PRICE! NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverwyck
347 Manning Blvd
347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 $1,795.00 A Month Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal) You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
34 EXCHANGE ST
34 Exchange Street, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautifully renovated 2nd floor unit. Granite, stainless appliances, off street parking, no smoking or pets. Available 6/1/2020. All Covid 19 forms to be signed. Masks and gloves a must.Vacant go and show. Lockbox on front railing.Feedback please!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
441 Hamilton - 1
441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso (1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit. Off-street parking available. (2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
South Troy
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
New Scotland
317 New Scotland Ave Apt. B - 1
317 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Be a stone's throw away from the New Scotland Ave Commercial Strip with popular restaurants like Novana, the Ale & Oyster, Sake Cafe, Tipsy Moose, The Fountain, Graney's and more. Also walking distance to Saint Peter's or Albany Med.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
89 North Allen Street - 5
89 N Allen St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1000 sqft
Enjoy living in the heart of Pine Hills, a quiet Albany, N.Y., residential retreat conveniently located blocks from the city's downtown business district.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5 HERBER AV
5 Herber Avenue, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
You can't beat the location of this 2nd floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Delmar! Close access to Bethlehem's Rail Trail & walking distance to area shops, restaurants & schools! Elsmere elementary.
City Guide for Rensselaer, NY

Rensselaer, NY, hasn't forgotten its railroad roots; the town is home to the 14th busiest Amtrak station in the country.

Rensselaer is an old community that got big enough to absorb a few surrounding communities before it was incorporated in 1897. This 3.3-square mile city is the perfect combination of country living and modern technology, though the trees aren't made of solar panels just yet. Located on the Hudson River across from Albany, Rensselaer is a collection of communities sprinkled generously with small forests. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rensselaer, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rensselaer apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

