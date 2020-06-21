All apartments in Rensselaer
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

53 2nd Ave 2nd floor

53 2nd Ave · (518) 944-3846
Location

53 2nd Ave, Rensselaer, NY 12144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2nd floor · Avail. Jul 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom one bath Rensselaer!! - Property Id: 291450

Come check out this very spacious 3 bedroom one bath in a quiet neighborhood in Rensselaer, Water sewer and trash is included you pay heat and electric, separate family room and dining room, storage space, full kitchen, large pantry, great big fenced in backyard. Washer and dryer hookups! Pets are welcome!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291450
Property Id 291450

(RLNE5843265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor have any available units?
53 2nd Ave 2nd floor has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor have?
Some of 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor's amenities include w/d hookup, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor currently offering any rent specials?
53 2nd Ave 2nd floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor pet-friendly?
No, 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rensselaer.
Does 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor offer parking?
No, 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor does not offer parking.
Does 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor have a pool?
No, 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor does not have a pool.
Does 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor have accessible units?
No, 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor does not have accessible units.
Does 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 2nd Ave 2nd floor does not have units with air conditioning.
