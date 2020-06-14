/
1 bedroom apartments
42 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rensselaer, NY
22 HIGH ST
22 High Street, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Spacious 1-bedroom apartment in recently upgraded one level building located in private wooded area. Nicely finished with laminate floors & fresh paint. Open Kitchen includes Gas Range and Refrigerator. Solid surface countertops and breakfast bar.
8 Elm Court
8 Elm Court, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
625 sqft
Looking to sublet my apartment in Capitol View for the remainder of my lease term (5 months). Capitol View is a great apartment community in the Albany area, located close to local companies (Regeneron) and major highways.
Downtown Albany
50 S Pearl St
50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
100 sqft
Open Your Restaurant Today! 50 South Eatery! - Property Id: 231636 Be a part of 50 South Eatery TODAY! Open spaces available in our newly opened eatery in the heart of Downtown Albany.
Arbor Hill
202 N. Pearl St. #Basement
202 N Pearl St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Multi-family building Multi-family building
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,446
734 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
34 EXCHANGE ST
34 Exchange Street, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beautifully renovated 2nd floor unit. Granite, stainless appliances, off street parking, no smoking or pets. Available 6/1/2020. All Covid 19 forms to be signed. Masks and gloves a must.Vacant go and show. Lockbox on front railing.Feedback please!
Capitol Hill
162 Myrtle Ave 24
162 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
One Bedroom in Luxurious Apartment at Hudson Park! - Property Id: 249717 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 HALF SECURITY AND SECOND MONTH FREE!!!!AVAIL NOW! Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably
Park South
572 Madison Avenue Unit 1
572 Madison Ave, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MUST SEE STUNNING 1BR UNIT W/ HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED - Gorgeous bright and sunny 1st floor unit located across from Washington Park. Unit is drenched in sunlight and includes heat and hotwater. (RLNE5829340)
South Central
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park.
Capitol Hill
160 Myrtle Ave 24
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Half Security and Internet Included! - Property Id: 237226 HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR MAY 1 MOVE INS! Reach out today! @HudsonPark offers new studio or one-bedrooms with a live-work-play lifestyle and luxury apartment living.
The Hill
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
The Hill
83 14th Street - Unit 1
83 14th St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 3-bedroom apartment for rent.
The Hill
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
The Hill
88 14th Street
88 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
South Troy
5 Marvin Ave. Apt. 2C
5 Marvin Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,020
760 sqft
Large one bedroom with extended kitchen Includes: heat, hot water cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
South Troy
66 Cottage Street Apt. 2C
66 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
Large 1 bedroom with large eat-in kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!!! Includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
Downtown Troy
467 FULTON ST
467 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
Enjoy this cute, spacious light filled 3rd floor apartment in the heart of downtown historic Troy. Close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, churches and the popular Troy Farmer's Market and Hudson River.
South Central
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor
246 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy.
South Central
40 River St
40 River Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
Located blocks away from the coveted Washington Park, this newly renovated two story building offers all you need to thrive in Troy - walking distance from downtown, Russell Sage, and tons of cool restaurants and shops.
Pine Hills
538 MYRTLE AV
538 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Close to Albany Med and Albany Law School! This apartment has everything you need to make living in Albany comfortable. It has a large living room/dining room combination conveniently located off of the kitchen.
Downtown Troy
The River Street Lofts
172 River Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,095
648 sqft
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft.
Center Square
71 CHESTNUT ST
71 Chestnut Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
One-bedroom apartment located in traditional Center Square brick apartment building. One block from Empire State Plaza. Plenty of character with raised panel wainscoting in Living Room, cast iron radiators and tall ceilings. Hardwood Floors.
The Tilley Lofts
101 1st Street, Watervliet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,245
871 sqft
The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size.
