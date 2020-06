Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

Brand New Construction! Be the First to live in these New 2 Bdrm Apartments. Spacious Kitchen features SS Appliances, Granite Counters& Tile Floors.2 Good Size Bedrooms and bath. Central A/C. Laundry in building. Great Location, minutes to 787, I-90, I-87, Downtown Albany, Regeneron, Amtrak. On busline, off street parking and energy efficient. Corporate furnished units can be available.