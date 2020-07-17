All apartments in Rensselaer County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

61 PARKER RD

61 Parker Road · (518) 470-6058
Location

61 Parker Road, Rensselaer County, NY 12196

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fall in love with this 1750 Historic Farmhouse on 120 Beautiful and Peaceful Acres. This home boasts large rooms w/original wide Plank Flooring & Wood Beam Ceilings. 1st floor includes; Large Family Rm w/Fireplace, Eat-In Country Kitchen, Formal Dining & Living Rm w/2nd Fireplace, Library, Mud Rm & Half Bath. 2nd floor includes: 5 generous size bedrooms, plus office/nursery, 2 Full Baths & Laundry.The property includes access to a 20 yard in-ground pool, one car detached garage, horse barn and acres of pasture. If you’ve ever wanted to try country living, board your horse at home, ride or walk through private fields and woods, or fish and skate on your own pond, this could be the home for your family. Secluded, but only 10 minutes from I-90, 15 minutes from downtown Albany.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 PARKER RD have any available units?
61 PARKER RD has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 PARKER RD have?
Some of 61 PARKER RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 PARKER RD currently offering any rent specials?
61 PARKER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 PARKER RD pet-friendly?
No, 61 PARKER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rensselaer County.
Does 61 PARKER RD offer parking?
Yes, 61 PARKER RD offers parking.
Does 61 PARKER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 PARKER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 PARKER RD have a pool?
Yes, 61 PARKER RD has a pool.
Does 61 PARKER RD have accessible units?
No, 61 PARKER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 61 PARKER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 PARKER RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 PARKER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 PARKER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 61 PARKER RD?
