61 PARKER RD

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fall in love with this 1750 Historic Farmhouse on 120 Beautiful and Peaceful Acres. This home boasts large rooms w/original wide Plank Flooring & Wood Beam Ceilings. 1st floor includes; Large Family Rm w/Fireplace, Eat-In Country Kitchen, Formal Dining & Living Rm w/2nd Fireplace, Library, Mud Rm & Half Bath. 2nd floor includes: 5 generous size bedrooms, plus office/nursery, 2 Full Baths & Laundry.The property includes access to a 20 yard in-ground pool, one car detached garage, horse barn and acres of pasture. If you’ve ever wanted to try country living, board your horse at home, ride or walk through private fields and woods, or fish and skate on your own pond, this could be the home for your family. Secluded, but only 10 minutes from I-90, 15 minutes from downtown Albany.