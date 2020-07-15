31 PLAZA AV

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage media room

3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage. Front porch area and sliding glass door to a very large yard. Washer and dryer hookups, but washer and dryer not provided. Tenant is responsible for heat, electric, garbage removal, lawn mowing, snow removal and reimbursing Landlord for water and sewer. Looking for a year lease, NO Smoking, NO pets and NO painting allowed. Close to Regeneron and Albany area. Area has Target, Walmart, grocery stores, restaurants, movie theatre and plenty of shopping. Close to I-90 and 787.