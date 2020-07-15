All apartments in Rensselaer County
31 PLAZA AV
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:28 PM

31 PLAZA AV

31 Plaza Avenue · (518) 441-8021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY 12144

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage. Front porch area and sliding glass door to a very large yard. Washer and dryer hookups, but washer and dryer not provided. Tenant is responsible for heat, electric, garbage removal, lawn mowing, snow removal and reimbursing Landlord for water and sewer. Looking for a year lease, NO Smoking, NO pets and NO painting allowed. Close to Regeneron and Albany area. Area has Target, Walmart, grocery stores, restaurants, movie theatre and plenty of shopping. Close to I-90 and 787.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 PLAZA AV have any available units?
31 PLAZA AV has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 PLAZA AV have?
Some of 31 PLAZA AV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 PLAZA AV currently offering any rent specials?
31 PLAZA AV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 PLAZA AV pet-friendly?
No, 31 PLAZA AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rensselaer County.
Does 31 PLAZA AV offer parking?
Yes, 31 PLAZA AV offers parking.
Does 31 PLAZA AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 PLAZA AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 PLAZA AV have a pool?
No, 31 PLAZA AV does not have a pool.
Does 31 PLAZA AV have accessible units?
No, 31 PLAZA AV does not have accessible units.
Does 31 PLAZA AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 PLAZA AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 PLAZA AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 PLAZA AV does not have units with air conditioning.
