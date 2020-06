Amenities

First offering! Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear. Conveniently located close to the new Village Main Street and Village beaches. Make summer memories here! Available July or August. Tenant responsible for beach pass