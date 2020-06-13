All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 102-36 85th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
102-36 85th Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

102-36 85th Ave

102-36 85th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

102-36 85th Avenue, Queens, NY 11418
Richmond Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely quite and comforable 2nd floor apartment. Great light, hardwood floors, well kept, clean and ready to move in. Small pet ok. Must show latest tax return, credit and income. Call LA for appt

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102-36 85th Ave have any available units?
102-36 85th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 102-36 85th Ave have?
Some of 102-36 85th Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102-36 85th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102-36 85th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102-36 85th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 102-36 85th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 102-36 85th Ave offer parking?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 102-36 85th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102-36 85th Ave have a pool?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102-36 85th Ave have accessible units?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102-36 85th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102-36 85th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice