Home
/
Queens, NY
/
102-36 85th Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
102-36 85th Ave
102-36 85th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Queens
1 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location
102-36 85th Avenue, Queens, NY 11418
Richmond Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely quite and comforable 2nd floor apartment. Great light, hardwood floors, well kept, clean and ready to move in. Small pet ok. Must show latest tax return, credit and income. Call LA for appt
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102-36 85th Ave have any available units?
102-36 85th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queens, NY
.
What amenities does 102-36 85th Ave have?
Some of 102-36 85th Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 102-36 85th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102-36 85th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102-36 85th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 102-36 85th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 102-36 85th Ave offer parking?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 102-36 85th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102-36 85th Ave have a pool?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102-36 85th Ave have accessible units?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102-36 85th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102-36 85th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 102-36 85th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
