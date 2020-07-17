All apartments in Poughkeepsie
147 UNION - APT 1 ST

147 Union St · (845) 288-4367
Location

147 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks. Four blocks from the Poughkeepsie Metro North Train Station. Also has a great view with a shaded back porch, a park like setting with picnic area, and private parking available for purchase. Credit and background checks are required. No pets or smoking. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 UNION - APT 1 ST have any available units?
147 UNION - APT 1 ST has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 UNION - APT 1 ST have?
Some of 147 UNION - APT 1 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 UNION - APT 1 ST currently offering any rent specials?
147 UNION - APT 1 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 UNION - APT 1 ST pet-friendly?
No, 147 UNION - APT 1 ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poughkeepsie.
Does 147 UNION - APT 1 ST offer parking?
Yes, 147 UNION - APT 1 ST offers parking.
Does 147 UNION - APT 1 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 UNION - APT 1 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 UNION - APT 1 ST have a pool?
No, 147 UNION - APT 1 ST does not have a pool.
Does 147 UNION - APT 1 ST have accessible units?
No, 147 UNION - APT 1 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 147 UNION - APT 1 ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 UNION - APT 1 ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 UNION - APT 1 ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 UNION - APT 1 ST does not have units with air conditioning.
