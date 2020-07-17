147 UNION - APT 1 ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks. Four blocks from the Poughkeepsie Metro North Train Station. Also has a great view with a shaded back porch, a park like setting with picnic area, and private parking available for purchase. Credit and background checks are required. No pets or smoking. Available immediately.