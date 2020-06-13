86 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Port Chester, NY
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 34
1 of 5
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 29
Legendary TV host Ed Sullivan, of the Ed Sullivan Show -- Duh! -- grew up in Port Chester, New York.
From a humble saw pit village to a fabulous city in New York, Port Chester has grown! Those tourists– you know, the kind that think New Yorkers are nice and helpful, just waiting to point them to the nearest tourist attraction – usually come unglued by the landmarks of this city. The Life Savers building, which operated as a factory from 1920 to 1984 but now caters to residential occupancy, and the post office of New York are some of the sites that visitors can’t seem to get enough of. See more
Finding an apartment in Port Chester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.