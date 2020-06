Amenities

FULLY AVAILABLE!! A Beauty! 5 bedroom colonial with 2 story entry and mountain views! 9 ft ceilings on main level. Bright home with large windows. Beautiful kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large dinette area with sliders that lead to large deck overlooking mountain views. Custom brick surround gas fireplace in family room. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet with custom shelving, master bathroom with cathedral ceiling and skylight. Spectacular walkout basement with 10 ft ceilings, wet bar and half bathroom too. Playground in backyard. Guest bedroom and large laundry room on main level. Hardwood floors thruout the home! This home is available for SALE as well.