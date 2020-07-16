Apartment List
/
NY
/
piermont
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Piermont, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Piermont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
318 Harbor Cove
318 Harbor Cv, Piermont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1335 sqft
Sophisticated charm fills this gleaming 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Live in Piermont's luxurious concierge building with all the amenities included in your rent.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
510 Piermont Avenue
510 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
300 sqft
Comfortable and convenient best describes this apartment in the heart of Piermont. Just steps away from the waterfront promenade, public transportation to NYC and numerous restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Piermont
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
11 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1280 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
61 S Washington St
61 South Washington Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/20/20 Beautiful River Views From Private Terrace - Property Id: 308846 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Unbelievable river views from your private terrace! Renovated kitchen. Tow great size bedrooms. Hardwood floors through.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Closter
290 HARRINGTON AVE
290 Harrington Avenue, Closter, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Spacious very bright first floor 1 Bedroom apartment in beautiful Victorian home located in the heart of Closter. Newly finished hardwood floors, updated eat-in kitchen and bath.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
35 S Broadway
35 South Broadway, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom apartment in well cared for complex. Beautiful hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in complex. Plenty of parking at no extra charge. A nice garden community close to the river on a private cul-de-sac.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
39 Main Street
39 Main St, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1080 Warburton
1080 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
MARVELOUS AND SPACIOUS APARTMENT FOR RENT !!!!!Located in a beautifully maintained complex. alluring hardwood floors and lofty 10 ft ceilings. Enormous eat- kitchen with appliances and a separate dining area. Large bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Park Street
5 Park Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Recently updated two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack! Located at the corner of Main Street and Park...this great two-bedroom unit has bamboo floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and updated bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Cottontail Lane
19 Cottontail Lane, Tarrytown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2128 sqft
Beautiful mid century modern 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in the Irvington school district. This incredible rental offers great light flooding through huge windows, beamed cathedral ceilings and Smart Home high tech controls for lighting, locks, etc.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Road
177 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1200 sqft
Sleepy Hollow Gardens - Property Id: 314792 Enormous 2 bed 2 bath first floor apartment. Updated kitchen and baths, with porch. Hardwood floors throughout. Pet friendly. 914.844.9282 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
269 Broadway
269 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in this beautiful recently renovated One Bedroom Apartment. 5 Minute walk to Metro North train station. Located in the heart of Dobbs Ferry, walking distance to shops and restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
139 S Broadway
139 South Broadway, South Nyack, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
500 sqft
Enjoy the one bedroom and 1 bath, in turn of the century historic mansion with river views from all rooms. Living room features wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors as seen. Beautifully renovated, and in excellent condition.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Closter
23 Primrose Ln
23 Primrose Lane, Closter, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Large renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths located in a great location in Closter. Enclosed back porch/sunroom overlooking the large backyard. Attached 1 car garage with ample parking for additional 4 cars in the driveway.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
157 white plains road, #27
157 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom with balcony, Renovated kitchen, Refinished wood floors, tons of closet space, Great light, Heat and hot water included in the rent, Pet friendly, Parking, Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
414 Benedict Avenue
414 Benedict Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
Halston House! Condo Rental! No Board Approval! Sunny and Bright one bedroom Unit with lots of closets!! New Renovated Lobby and Hallways. Newly Renovated kitchen with New Appliances. Updated bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Clarewood Drive
100 Clarewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
766 sqft
Beautifully renovated apartment with the sought after gated community of Clarewood. Located in Hastings on Hudson. You can have it all with new updates throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Piermont
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
29 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,963
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,046
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,658
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Piermont, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Piermont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Piermont 1 BedroomsPiermont 2 BedroomsPiermont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPiermont 3 Bedrooms
Piermont Apartments with BalconiesPiermont Apartments with GaragesPiermont Apartments with GymsPiermont Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Piermont Apartments with ParkingPiermont Apartments with PoolsPiermont Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYIrvington, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYNyack, NY
Pearl River, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYHartsdale, NYOssining, NYEastchester, NYScarsdale, NYTuckahoe, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJBronxville, NYMount Vernon, NYBergenfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy