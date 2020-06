Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Totally renovated 1st floor apartment - 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen with Door out to Backyard, Bedroom and Full Bath on 1st floor with an additional room - great for private office or artist studio - in the basement, along with a half bath, laundry room, storage and walkout to backyard. 1st floor tenant has private access to basement, laundry room and backyard. Walk to Train and Riverfront.